Home Cities Hyderabad

Use strongest antibiotics for intra-abdominal infections: Experts

For the study, the NIMS microbiologists studied 119 cases of intra-abdominal infections undergoing surgery or interventional  drainage that were received at the institute over a span of two years.  

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

antibiotics, medicines, pills

Representative image

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How serious has the issue of drug resistance become? An answer can be found in a research paper authored by microbiology experts from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The authors suggest that patients suffering from intra-abdominal infections be administered ‘the most potent antibiotics immediately’, instead of common antibiotics. The authors observe that a large percentage of bacteria, causing intra-abdominal infections, produce ESBL. These particular bacterial strains are known to produce an enzyme called beta-lactamase, which can breakdown antibiotics belonging to the penicillin and cephalosporin groups, thereby rendering them useless against infections. A considerable number of samples collected from patients were thus identified as multi-drug resistant. In fact, not just penicillin or cephalosporin, the bacteria found in these samples were resistant to the latest class of antibiotics as well - carbepenems.

The microbiologists suggest that intra-abdominal infections like pancreatitis, peritonitis or pancreatic necrosis must be treated with the most potent antibiotics since common ones would most probably be useless. In the study, 12 per cent mortality was observed among patients infected by intra-abdominal infections.

Cause for worry

For the study, the NIMS microbiologists studied 119 cases of intra-abdominal infections undergoing surgery or interventional  drainage that were received at the institute over a span of two years.  

Escherichia coli (E. coli), which was isolated in nearly 58 of the 119 cases, was found to be the predominant bacteria. And of these 58 cases, 41 of them were found to be ESBL producing. In 16 cases, it was multi-drug resistant. Almost half of the E. coli samples were found to be resistant to antibiotics like Amikacin, Gentamicin, around 90 percent were resistant to Ciprofloxacin, Livofloxacin and about 30 percent were resistant to Carbapenems like Imipenem and Meropenem.

Another predominant bacteria was Klebsiella Pneumoniae, that was isolated from 11 cases, of which three were found to be multi-drug resistant. Its resistance to various antibiotics was similar to that of E coli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antibiotics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp