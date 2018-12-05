Hyderabad High Court bids adieu to Justice Nagarjuna Reddy

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Bar and Bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday bid farewell to Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy on his retirement. Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, the judges and members of the legal fraternity and family members of Justice Nagarjuna Reddy assembled in the first court hall for farewell function.

The CJ, and the advocate generals of AP and Telangana Dammalapati Srinivas and BS Prasad, respectively, lauded the services Justice Nagarjuna Reddy rendered to the judiciary sector.  On this occasion, Justice Nagarjuna Reddy while thanking all those who cooperated with him in discharge of his duties, said that the independence of Judiciary was at stake. “The Bar and Bench need to realise that it is time to protect it or else it would perish. In the latter event, our progeny will not pardon us”, he added. Later in the day, the members of AP and Telangana High Court advocates’ associations felicitated Justice Reddy with shawl and memento. On this occasion, Justice Reddy donated `lakh to each of the association and asked the association members to utilise the amount for the benefit of junior advocates.

