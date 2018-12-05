Hyerabad ‘scores’ highest in swine flu cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN this year, the highest number of swine flu cases in Telangana were reported from the Hyderabad, Medchal, and Rangareddy districts with Hyderabad at double the number than others. Out of the total 728 cases which were recorded by the State Health Department’s Epidemics Cell, 310 cases were from Hyderabad, 137 from Rangareddy while 127 of them were from Medchal district, said the latest statistics. Out of all the samples tested, 18.5 per cent tested positive.

While officials from the Health department earlier said that while they expected the numbers to spike during the monsoons, due to cold temperatures being favourable for the virus to spread, the upward trend was not found to be true this year. They also said that the situation is not an alarming one and IEC activities are being organised to spread awareness among people about the ways in which infection spreads, what the symptoms are. On the whole, 21 deaths were reported from across the State.