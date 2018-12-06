Home Cities Hyderabad

A journey into the Arctic wilderness

As of now, extreme sports are usually not taken seriously in our country, and those wishing to take part in them cannot expect any meaningful support from the state.

Published: 06th December 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

22-year-old Dental student Jayaraj Gedela has enlisted for Fjällräven Polar, a 300-kilometre journey across the Arctic on sled dogs.

22-year-old Dental student Jayaraj Gedela has enlisted for Fjällräven Polar, a 300-kilometre journey across the Arctic on sled dogs.

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As of now, extreme sports are usually not taken seriously in our country, and those wishing to take part in them cannot expect any meaningful support from the state. Seeking to change this perception among people and also to pursue his passion of off-road racing, 22-year-old Dental student Jayaraj Gedela has enlisted for Fjällräven Polar, a 300-kilometre journey across the Arctic on sled dogs.

Earlier, this collegian had embarked on a 15-day solo trip from Vizag to Varanasi in 2016. “The expedition changed my outlook towards life. I was overwhelmed by the humanity of people who had helped me in various ways along the route”, he says.

Fjällräven Polar began in 1997, and since then, has been holding yearly expeditions. Fjällräven Polar 2019 is slated to be held from April 8 to April 13. Voting is ongoing and ends on December 13, 2018. Based on the country of citizenship, candidates are placed into 10 ‘Regions’ and each person who secures the most number of votes in that particular region would be shortlisted for the expedition. Also, a jury from the organising team would select a candidate from each region based on his/her profile.

The chosen ones would have to travel from Norway to Sweden in temperatures reaching a low of -30 degrees Celsius.Is he not afraid of the inhospitable wilderness? Jayaraj says, “It is not impossible. I have survived at -10 degrees in Tawang in 2016, and can adjust to the weather in Norway. It’s all in the mind.”
The results would be announced on December 14. The organisers would be sponsoring the flight tickets and all the winter gear for the winning candidates.

For more details, visit bit.ly/supportjayaraj

— Shyam Yadagiri
shyam@newindianexpress.com

@shyamyadagiri/ Twitter

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
extreme sports Fjällräven Polar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp