Hyderabad police seize Rs 3.13 crore worth illegal cash, eight arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have seized Rs 3.13 crore of unaccounted cash and arrested eight persons, all in a span of 20 hours, in different areas of the city. Following a tip off, the Task Force sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, Liberty of Saifabad, YMCA Clock Tower, Secunderabad and Ranigunj and seized unaccounted money that was allegedly meant for distribution during elections.

According to police the culprits arrested during the raids were A Prakash (38), R Kiran Goud (38), SV Krishnam Raju, K Ganesh Goud (30), Mayur Ram Gulabani (30), Sanjay Kumar Jha, D Yadagiri, and Naresh Angara.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Task Force, P Radhakishan Rao said that Prakash, Kiran Goud, Krishnam Raju collected Rs 2.11 crore from one Raja Ramesh, owner of Haridwar Infrastructure and had planned to transport cash in two different cars to Sangareddy, to distribute among the voters of Sangareddy constituency on behalf of Congress candidate Turupu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jaggareddy.

The accused were handed over to Jubilee Hills police. In another case, Ganesh Goud had collected Rs 45 lakh from one Sumith Agarwal at Saifabad and was planning to give the same to one Dass Robert.

Police also informed that Mayur Ram Gulabani, who runs a pearls business Legend Pearls at Pathargatti, used to receive and deliver the hawala money to his customers after keeping eight to 10 per cent as commission. He used to engage Sanjay Kumar Jha and Yadagiri for the purpose. Police seized Rs 50 lakh cash and gold biscuits worth of Rs 60 lakh from them.

In another case, the North Zone Task Force team conducted raid at Trison Impex, Ispat Bhavan, Ranigunj and arrested Naresh Angara and seized Rs 6,53,000. The accused was handed over to Deputy Director of Income Tax Department, Ayakar Bhavan, for further investigation.

Two held for possessing unaccounted cash worth Rs 17.50 lakh at Jupudi’s residence

KPHB police on Wednesday arrested two persons for possessing unaccounted cash worth 17.50 lakh at TDP leader Jupudi Prabhakar Rao’s residence at Balajinagar in Kukatpally. Prabhakar Rao currently serves as Andhra Pradesh SC Cooperative Finance Corporation Chairman.

According to police, some TRS party activists had received information that some persons were transporting cash to Prabhakar Rao’s house and distributing it among voters, in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. When the activists reached the location, the persons with the cash tried to flee. They were chased down by onlookers and handed over to the police.