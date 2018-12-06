Home Cities Hyderabad

Rohingya refugees will be held if they try to vote: Hyderabad election officer

About 5,025 Rohingyas are taking shelter in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas either in refugee camps or in private rented accommodations.

Published: 06th December 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rohingya refugee students at the night school in the Balapur refugee camp (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad District Election Officer, M Dana Kishore informed that if they come across a Rohingya refugees, who is marked in the Absent, Shifted and Deleted (ASD) list, comes to vote then the person will be immediately taken into custody and a case will be registered against him/her under the provisions of Section 31 of the RP Act, 1950 read with relevant penal provisions of IPC. 

A copy of the list containing the details of Rohingya voters has been made available with the sector officers. The list of Rohingyas who have fraudulently obtained the voter ID cards have been identified and steps have been taken to delete them from the electoral rolls.

ALSO READ | BJP claims many Rohingya names in Hyderabad voters list, demands probe

Rohingyas are an ethnic minority community in the northern Rakhine State of Myanmar and have been fleeing to several countries including India as refugees since 2012. The Rohingya influx into Hyderabad started in 2013. About 5,025 Rohingyas are taking shelter in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas either in refugee camps or in private rented accommodations.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees is providing UNHCR ID cards to these refugees. Several instances have come to light where these people have obtained Electoral Photo Identity Cards by enrolling themselves as voters by giving  false  declaration stating that they are citizens of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohingya refugees Rohingyas in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp