Home Cities Hyderabad

Army women bikers return after pan-India expedition

Manmeet Kaur covered over 1780 kms stretch across Bhopal, Mhow, Vadodara, Mumbai, Pune, Solapur and arrived in Secunderabad all in 8 days. 

Published: 07th December 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making a spectacular entrance on their bikes, 6 women Army officials entered the CTW grounds in MCEME, Secunderabad today after touring across different states in India on bikes spreading the message of Naari Shakti. Starting from Bhopal on 28th November, the team of six, lead by Lt. Col. Manmeet Kaur covered over 1780 kms stretch across Bhopal, Mhow, Vadodara, Mumbai, Pune, Solapur and arrived in Secunderabad all in 8 days. 

The teams consisting of Lt. Col. Manmeet Kaur, Maj. Gazelle Sareen, Maj. Deepthi Bhatt, Capt. Ku Roji, Lt. Priya Kashyap and Mj. R K Nirban were given a ‘flagged-in’ ceremony with Blue Cross activist Amala Akkineni and Lt. Gen. Paramjit Singh, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME, as the chief guests. Other dignitaries present included Asian Games Silver Medalist Dutee Chand, 2016 Drona Charya Awardee Na. Puri Ramesh and actress Gayatri Bharghavi.

Speaking on the occasion, Amala Akkineni said “ This is a great initiative to help motivate young girls to join the army. ” Lt. Gen Paramjit Singh spoke about how this initiative has brought about more impact among the younger girls and he hopes there will be more girls in the army. “People often have a misconception that women in the army are usually in desk jobs. All of us hold key positions in the army,” said Lt Priya Kashyap, one of the 6 riders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army officials CTW woman bikers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp