Army women bikers return after pan-India expedition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making a spectacular entrance on their bikes, 6 women Army officials entered the CTW grounds in MCEME, Secunderabad today after touring across different states in India on bikes spreading the message of Naari Shakti. Starting from Bhopal on 28th November, the team of six, lead by Lt. Col. Manmeet Kaur covered over 1780 kms stretch across Bhopal, Mhow, Vadodara, Mumbai, Pune, Solapur and arrived in Secunderabad all in 8 days.

The teams consisting of Lt. Col. Manmeet Kaur, Maj. Gazelle Sareen, Maj. Deepthi Bhatt, Capt. Ku Roji, Lt. Priya Kashyap and Mj. R K Nirban were given a ‘flagged-in’ ceremony with Blue Cross activist Amala Akkineni and Lt. Gen. Paramjit Singh, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME, as the chief guests. Other dignitaries present included Asian Games Silver Medalist Dutee Chand, 2016 Drona Charya Awardee Na. Puri Ramesh and actress Gayatri Bharghavi.

Speaking on the occasion, Amala Akkineni said “ This is a great initiative to help motivate young girls to join the army. ” Lt. Gen Paramjit Singh spoke about how this initiative has brought about more impact among the younger girls and he hopes there will be more girls in the army. “People often have a misconception that women in the army are usually in desk jobs. All of us hold key positions in the army,” said Lt Priya Kashyap, one of the 6 riders.