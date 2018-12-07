Home Cities Hyderabad

Maoist sympathiser held with gun, rounds

Native of Karimnagar district, Srinivas came to the city in 2001 and started living in Santoshnagar working as a tailor.

Published: 07th December 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old auto driver, who is allegedly a sympathiser of Maoist philosophy, was arrested by the Task Force sleuths today as he was found possessing a country-made weapon and live rounds. Police seized country-made weapon and five rounds from the accused. The arrested person has been identified as Odela Srinivas from Santosh Nagar. 

Native of Karimnagar district, Srinivas came to the city in 2001 and started living in Santoshnagar working as a tailor. In 2012, Srinivas purchased a house and due to financial crisis he mortgaged it for Rs 10 lakh with one Ashok. Recently, Srinivas purchased a passenger auto rickshaw to meet the daily expenses.     
“The auto driver paid interest amount of the loan to Ashok for two years and suddenly stopped paying the EMIs due to increased financial burden. In this process, he decided to sell the property through the said Ashok, but Ashok filed a case in the court instead, stating that Odela Srinivas sold the property to him for Rs 10 lakh. Since then, Srinivas held a grudge against Ashok and with the aim of eliminating him he went to Uttar Pradesh and procured a single country-made pistol with 5 live ammunition rounds,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. 

On a tip off, the Task Force sleuths raided his residence to find the country-made weapon. Accused and weapon were handed over to Kanchanbagh police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist philosophy Task Force sleuths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp