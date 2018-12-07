Maoist sympathiser held with gun, rounds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old auto driver, who is allegedly a sympathiser of Maoist philosophy, was arrested by the Task Force sleuths today as he was found possessing a country-made weapon and live rounds. Police seized country-made weapon and five rounds from the accused. The arrested person has been identified as Odela Srinivas from Santosh Nagar.

Native of Karimnagar district, Srinivas came to the city in 2001 and started living in Santoshnagar working as a tailor. In 2012, Srinivas purchased a house and due to financial crisis he mortgaged it for Rs 10 lakh with one Ashok. Recently, Srinivas purchased a passenger auto rickshaw to meet the daily expenses.

“The auto driver paid interest amount of the loan to Ashok for two years and suddenly stopped paying the EMIs due to increased financial burden. In this process, he decided to sell the property through the said Ashok, but Ashok filed a case in the court instead, stating that Odela Srinivas sold the property to him for Rs 10 lakh. Since then, Srinivas held a grudge against Ashok and with the aim of eliminating him he went to Uttar Pradesh and procured a single country-made pistol with 5 live ammunition rounds,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

On a tip off, the Task Force sleuths raided his residence to find the country-made weapon. Accused and weapon were handed over to Kanchanbagh police.