Home Cities Hyderabad

Drunk man attacks friend in public view in Hyderabad's Amberpet

With memories of the brutal murder that took place at Mirchowk ten days ago still afresh, a similar incident has occured in the heart of the city, at Amberpet, on Saturday evening. 

Published: 09th December 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With memories of the brutal murder that took place at Mirchowk ten days ago still afresh, a similar incident has occurred in the heart of the city, at Amberpet, on Saturday evening. 

A petty argument between two inebriated friends led to one of them attacking the other with an empty beer bottle.

Sheikh Anwar attacked Md Shaheed on the neck, leaving him severely injured, said Amberpet police who were investigating the case. 

Similar incidents were reported at Attapur under the limits of Rajendranagar police station and on the city outskirts in the months of September and October. The incident has raised questions regarding the law and order situation in the State.

After videos of the Attapur incident went viral on social media, police bosses had claimed that their men were prepared enough to handle any situation. Doesn’t look like it!

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirchowk murder Amberpet Attapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp