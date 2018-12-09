Drunk man attacks friend in public view in Hyderabad's Amberpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With memories of the brutal murder that took place at Mirchowk ten days ago still afresh, a similar incident has occurred in the heart of the city, at Amberpet, on Saturday evening.

A petty argument between two inebriated friends led to one of them attacking the other with an empty beer bottle.

Sheikh Anwar attacked Md Shaheed on the neck, leaving him severely injured, said Amberpet police who were investigating the case.

Similar incidents were reported at Attapur under the limits of Rajendranagar police station and on the city outskirts in the months of September and October. The incident has raised questions regarding the law and order situation in the State.

After videos of the Attapur incident went viral on social media, police bosses had claimed that their men were prepared enough to handle any situation. Doesn’t look like it!