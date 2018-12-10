A new i-20 gang on prowl, targets mobile shops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is there a new i-20 gang in prowl in the city? The Cyberabad police seem to believe so. On Saturday a five-member gang targeted three mobile phone retailers in Shamshabad and made away with valuables.

But cops have clarified that this wasn’t the gang that terrorised the city in May by burgling houses, though both groups travelled in i-20 cars.

While the first gang, which had become quite infamous across Telangana, only targeted locked houses, the current gang exclusively attacks mobile phone stores. The first gang was busted in May and all members were found to be from Delhi.

Later, police found that the gang was involved in a whopping 50 other cases. “Except for the mode of transport, there is no any similarities between both gangs,” police said.