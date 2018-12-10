Buying a second-hand car? Cross-check the documents first

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eyeing that second-hand car offered for an enticing price? It might be better to take a step back and smell the coffee. If the offer seems too good to be true, that might exactly be what it is -- not true.

Rather than ending up in a situation where you realise you were not informed of pending dues on the second hand car, or that insurance has to be bought afresh, it is better to cross check all the documents including Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle, check the chasis and Engine numbers mentioned in the RC against the numbers on the vehicle and other aspects.

According to data available with RTA officials, around 90,000 vehicles are registered in a month including second hand cars. Amongst them, scores of buyers shell out money without cross checking necessary documents.

“Many a times, we tell the buyers to ask their local mechanic to understand the condition of the vehicle, and mainly check if the vehicle has been cleared of its dues from the previous owner. In case of transfer of ownership of the vehicle, people have to check and verify Forms 28, 29 and 30 which one can avail from the RTA Website,” said an RTA official. “All information and forms are available on the website. Submit the mentioned documents including the new and old owner’s aadhar card and make sure the old owner is present when you sign the forms. “ he adds.

It is also important to check the vehicle’s previous traffic violations history, says expert Deepak Rajkumar. “There might be a few pending loans or fines of the previous owner. Always look at the records of the vehicle first,” he added.