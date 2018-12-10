Home Cities Hyderabad

Buying a second-hand car? Cross-check the documents first

According to data available with RTA officials, around 90,000 vehicles are registered in a month including second hand cars.

Published: 10th December 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eyeing that second-hand car offered for an enticing price? It might be better to take a step back and smell the coffee. If the offer seems too good to be true, that might exactly be what it is -- not true.
Rather than ending up in a situation where you realise you were not informed of pending dues on the second hand car, or that insurance has to be bought afresh, it is better to cross check all the documents including Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle, check the chasis and Engine numbers mentioned in the RC against the numbers on the vehicle and other aspects. 

According to data available with RTA officials, around 90,000 vehicles are registered in a month including second hand cars. Amongst them, scores of buyers shell out money without cross checking necessary documents. 

“Many a times, we tell the buyers to ask their local mechanic to understand the condition of the vehicle, and mainly check if the vehicle has been cleared of its dues from the previous owner. In case of transfer of ownership of the vehicle, people have to check and verify Forms 28, 29 and 30 which one can avail from the RTA Website,” said an RTA official. “All information and forms are available on the website. Submit the mentioned documents including the new and old owner’s aadhar card and make sure the old owner is present when you sign the forms. “ he adds.

It is also  important to check the vehicle’s previous traffic violations history, says expert Deepak Rajkumar. “There might be a few pending loans or fines of the previous owner. Always look at the records of the vehicle first,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp