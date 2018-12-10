Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Elections: Pigeon post? 20K govt employees yet to receive postal ballots

Nearly 30 per cent of government employees, teachers and other professionals in Karimnagar have not been able to exercise their right to vote owing to the delay in receiving postal ballot forms.

Published: 10th December 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

A lecturer was unable to drop his ballot form due to absence of drop box at counting centre | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / KARIMNAGAR: WIth the issue of names missing from voters list yet to  be resolved, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members alleged that around 15,000 to 20,000 government employees, constables, teachers, RTC staff who were on election duty have not received postal ballots as of Sunday morning. TPCC’s Election Commission coordination committee members submitted a representation at the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar’s office stating that no government employee, on election duty, should be deprived of postal ballots. 

“Thousands of people called us informing that they have not gotten postal ballot though counting is just a day away. We informed the CEO about it and submitted a list of districts where this issue was reported,”  said G Niranjan, convenor of the Coordination Committee. 

He said that either the postal ballots sent through post have returned to Returning Officer (RO) or they are still with the RO. Niranjan requested the CEO to send out a message to employees asking them to go to RO, collect postal ballots and cast their votes.

Karimnagar employees cry foul over delay in postal voting

Nearly 30 per cent of government employees, teachers and other professionals in Karimnagar have not been able to exercise their right to vote owing to the delay in receiving postal ballot forms. Many of them allege that despite applying for postal ballots within the stipulated time, the concerned authorities have delayed the process. Reportedly, about 14,500 postal ballots were allotted in all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee RTC staff Telangana elections Karimnagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp