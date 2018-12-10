Telangana Elections: Pigeon post? 20K govt employees yet to receive postal ballots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / KARIMNAGAR: WIth the issue of names missing from voters list yet to be resolved, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members alleged that around 15,000 to 20,000 government employees, constables, teachers, RTC staff who were on election duty have not received postal ballots as of Sunday morning. TPCC’s Election Commission coordination committee members submitted a representation at the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar’s office stating that no government employee, on election duty, should be deprived of postal ballots.

“Thousands of people called us informing that they have not gotten postal ballot though counting is just a day away. We informed the CEO about it and submitted a list of districts where this issue was reported,” said G Niranjan, convenor of the Coordination Committee.

He said that either the postal ballots sent through post have returned to Returning Officer (RO) or they are still with the RO. Niranjan requested the CEO to send out a message to employees asking them to go to RO, collect postal ballots and cast their votes.

Karimnagar employees cry foul over delay in postal voting

Nearly 30 per cent of government employees, teachers and other professionals in Karimnagar have not been able to exercise their right to vote owing to the delay in receiving postal ballot forms. Many of them allege that despite applying for postal ballots within the stipulated time, the concerned authorities have delayed the process. Reportedly, about 14,500 postal ballots were allotted in all.