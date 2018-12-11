Don’t just watch cartoons, wear them

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nandita Mahtani has associated with Cartoon Network to come up with a collection inspired by the channels original series like the “Powerpuff Girls,”, “Johnny Bravo”, “Samurai Jack”, “Courage the Cowardly Dog” and “Dexter”. The designer says waking up to creative challenges every day keeps her going.Talking about the collaboration with Cartoon Network Enterprises for the retro line, Mahtani told IANS over an e-mail, “This line is one of the most empowering capsules I’ve designed, right from conceptualizing to stitching; every piece has a nostalgic story. Growing up on Powerpuff Girls, it’s amazing to see how relatable and relevant their voice is even today.”

“This collection is an amalgamation of all things fun with exclusive elements designed in true Nandita Mahtani style. These creatively designed pieces feature pop-art and depict the iconic and widely popular Cartoon Network Originals series like the ‘Powerpuff Girls’, ‘Johnny Bravo’, ‘Samurai Jack’, ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ and ‘Dexter’.”

She said the capsule collection includes 40 versatile pieces which will be launched in the first quarter of 2019, followed by an affordable ready-to-wear line.“Each of the silhouettes is a mix of playful elements that have come together through intricate hand embroidery, sequins, beads and embellishments in vibrant colours. As part of the collection, I have added silhouettes such as slip dresses and skirts. However, they also include fun and multipurpose pieces such as bomber, zipper and denim jackets, sweatshirts,” said Mahtani.

“What’s going to be different is that this will be the first time that I will be designing an exclusive range of kids’ apparel followed by a men’s collection that will launch in the latter part of 2019,” she added.

The designer has made a mark in the resort wear segment and has also introduced some trends in evening cocktail and holiday wear. Her label Nandita Mahtani spells feminine styles that are easy to wear for today’s woman.

Is the association with Cartoon Network a step to broaden her horizon from just ramp designing?

“Well, for me, it’s never just been fashion designing. It’s the creative challenge that keeps me going be it for my label, styling projects or interior designing.“Having completed multiple interior designing projects, to styling Virat (Kohli) for six years now and with my label completing 15 years in 2019 – I am absolutely thrilled that I wake up having to challenge my creative side every day,” said Mahtani.

She is the first designer with whom Cartoon Network has associated in India. So what all aspects she has kept in mind while making this line?

“For this collection, the most important aspect that I kept in mind was to bring out the characteristics and appeal of each character rather than making them just look the part. It was important for me to add that fun element of each of the characters into the designing process.”

“Another significant factor while designing this capsule collection was the audience we were targeting – the young adult females that are from 16 plus to 40 years. Given they grew up watching these cartoon characters, it was essential for me to create the feeling of nostalgia. I have paid immense attention to the strengths and weaknesses of each character and how they emote through their eyes.“For me, it was absolutely vital that the wearer must enjoy and have fun in experimenting with the pieces,” said the designer.“Anything that has a creative element attached to it – I will take it up, similar to my career

choices,” she said.