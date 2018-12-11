Home Cities Hyderabad

Guard your children against Cyber grooming 

The 38-page handbook for children above 13 years of age, throws light on different types of cyber threats and also lists some key safeguards that may help children protect themselves against such crim

Published: 11th December 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

The handbook mentions cyberbullying is one of the most common cyber threats being faced by children and young people (File Photo | Reuters)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyber grooming is fast becoming one of the major cyber threats faced by children and teenagers, according to a handbook published by the Union Home Ministry.  Cyber grooming, according to ‘A handbook for adolescents/students on cyber safety’, is a practice where someone builds an emotional bond with children through social media or messaging platforms with an objective of gaining their trust to sexually abuse or exploit them.  

The 38-page handbook for children above 13 years of age, throws light on different types of cyber threats and also lists some key safeguards that may help children protect themselves against such crimes. 

The book is designed with attractive cartoons, colourful illustrations and graphics to make it interesting for the children. According to the book, the cyber criminals first ‘groom’ the children with various offerings like gifts and modelling job to just mention a few and later they will start sending obscene content.

“The online groomers mostly target teenagers as they face immense biological, personal and social changes. This cyber grooming leaves a deep impact on a child’s physical, emotional as well as psychological well-being. The devastating effects of online grooming can sometimes be long-term and can even haunt the victim in their adulthood,” the book says. 

The book also mentions cyberbullying is one of the most common cyber threats being faced by children and young people. Though Cyber bullying can impact anyone, yet due to limited understanding about cyber threats, children become easy victims. A cyber bully can be a known person, friend, relative or even an ‘known person’ whom children meet online on social media platform or a chat room or a gaming portal. 

Children being in experimental age group are highly vulnerable. Though it is the age where they experiment a lot, learn new things and use new technologies, it is equally important that proper guidance is provided to children so that they can protect themselves from such crimes, the book says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber grooming cyberbullying

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp