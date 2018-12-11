Home Cities Hyderabad

Lakdi-Ka-Pul bus stand a bane to commuters? 

Even before the three new bus shelters at Lakdikapul could be inaugurated, several commuters raise red flags over their potential utility.

New bus stop causing hinderance to vehicular movement at Lakdi-Ka Pul, in Hyderabad on Monday |Sathya Keerthi

By Apoorva Jayachandran
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even before the three new bus shelters at Lakdikapul could be inaugurated, several commuters raise red flags over their potential utility. They complain that the placement of the shelters is rather impractical. The bus shelters are currently under construction outside the Lakdi-Ka-Pul metro station.  Their location is quite close to the turn that motorists use to proceed towards Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam — it can be a busy junction in the mornings.

Due to the proximity of the shelters to this turn, many bus drivers are averse of stopping there. Even traffic policemen ask the drivers to stop a little further behind the road to avoid potential traffic jams. Commuters, such as K Swaminathan, believe that they could have been built at a better place. 

“All buses usually stop a few metres behind the junction to avoid traffic jams. It is misleading for most commuters,” he says.  Vijayalakhsmi, the owner of a shop located close to the bus shelters, says TSRTC and GHMC officials had a good location available to them just a few metres away.  “There’s a tree near the stairs that lead into the metro station. People often wait under its shade in the afternoon. It would have been a good location,” she says. Another problem that commuters point  is that the shelters are being constructed on footpaths. 

RTC Greater Hyderabad EDE Vinod Kumar said that the Corporation would discuss the issue with GHMC. “As the bus shelters are still under construction, we have not yet taken a call,” he said. He also commented on the issue of congestion at the location and how the RTC would address this problem.   
“With the space becoming more congested now, it has become difficult for passengers since two-wheelers and cars often barge into the lane allotted for buses. We will look into this issue as well,” he said.

Comments

