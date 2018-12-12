Finding peace and happiness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kriya Yoga Guru Yogiraj Siddhanath will be in the city on December 14 at Vishveshwarayya Bhavan, Khairatabad for a Kundalini Kriya Yoga session. Yogiraj is slated to give an experience of the no-mind state in these sessions.

Yogiraj spent his early years in the Himalayas with the Nath Yogis; his divine transformation reportedly flowered after his deep, personal experiences with the Yogi Mahavatar Babaji. Since then, Yogiraj’s mission has been to spread Mahavatar Babaji’s Kriya Yoga around the world.

Kundalini Kriya Yoga is a special meditation technique practised from ancient times. Regular and continuous practice heals the practitioner at all levels – physical, mental and emotional.

While the main purpose of Kriya Yoga is self realisation and enlightenment, it enhances all aspects of life – such as improvement in health, reduced risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and heart problems, and brings in peace of mind, satisfaction and improved concentration.

Yogiraj will be conducting a free experiential ‘Satsang’ at The Institute of Engineers – India Telangana State Centre, Vishweshwarayya Bhavan on December 14 from 6 pm to 9 pm, followed by a Kriya Yoga programme on December 15 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Jeevan Jyoti Institute, Chikoti Gardens, Begumpet.