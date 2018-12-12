Stage Set for Kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 9th edition of Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festivalwill be held at Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur from today to 14 December. This year’s line-up sees two productions from Mumbai – The Exchange Student by tpot Productions which will keep you entertained as you explore Mumbai along with Kris, the Italian exchange student! And Jhalkari by Rahi Productions, which is about a real life historical figure called JhalkariBai, who looked so much like the Queen Rani LaxmiBai that she often took her place in battle. The final day’s play – Just Think About It by Our Theatre, Bengaluru is an adaptation of a fable about a Snake and a Sadhu will give you lots to think about as well as some fun puppetry.

The inaugural ceremony for Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival was inaugurated at the Taj Deccan with the dynamic producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt.

Donor passes are for Rs.150/- and Season Pass is Rs.400/- www.facebook.com/HCTFestival.com

Festival Schedule

Wednesday, December 12 – 6.30pm

“The Exchange Student” – Tpot Productions, Mumbai

English, Hindi | 90 minutes | 8 years+

Krish’s world goes a bit topsy turvy when an Italian exchange student, Cris, comes to live in his home. This exchange student is nothing close to what he expected. The everyday hurdles faced by a foreign student in our strange and exciting city becomes an eye opener for both of them and we see two vastly different cultures leaning on each other and becoming one through their eyes.

Writer and director: Trishla Patel

Thursday, December 13 – 6.30pm

“Jhalkari” – Rahi Theatre, Mumbai

Hindi, Bundelkhandi | 80 minutes | 8 years+

The untold story of an exceptional soldier in the army of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, Jhalkari is based on the real life historical figure – Jhalkari Bai. An adept battle strategist and warrior, leading an all-woman army, Jhalkari Bai was also a look-alike of her queen, Rani Lakshmi Bai , and often stood in for the Queen in battle. As the Director, Neha Singh says -“The revolt of 1857 and the entire course of struggle for Independence was a people’s struggle, not just the struggle of those in power. Director: Neha Singh

Friday, December 14, - 6.30pm

“Just Think About It” – Our Theatre, Bengaluru

English, Hindi, Kannada | 45 minutes | 6 years+

The play, an adaptation of the popular fable ‘The Serpent’s Predicament’, uses puppetry and other interactive theatrical elements to stimulate dialogue among children about inclusion and its role in creating a free, open accepting world. At a time when tolerance as a concept finds itself at crossroads in the socio-political milieu, the play seeks to challenge bullying-a strong obstacle to tolerance- among young audiences.Director:Rahul Thomas