Home Cities Hyderabad

Does smoking cause cataract?

In the course of this research, they made another surprising discovery: smoking also significantly increases a person’s risk of developing cataract.

Published: 13th December 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Dr KP Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For many years now, experts have studied the negative effects of smoking on human health or the human body. In the course of this research, they made another surprising discovery: smoking also significantly increases a person’s risk of developing cataract. People who smoked one pack of cigarettes a day were nearly 46 percent more likely to develop cataract than people who did not smoke at all.

Smoking destroys the eye’s natural protection, one cigarette at a time. Chemicals called ‘free radicals’ are present in cigarette smoke. They are also naturally released by the body during metabolism. The body, however, uses antioxidants to protect its cells, including those in the eye, from damage caused by these free radicals. Research shows that smokers have lower levels of antioxidants in their blood as compared to non-smokers. Smoking also releases harmful compounds such as nicotine and hydrogen cyanide into the blood that travel to the eyes and cause irritation or damage. Over time these conditions work together to destroy the eye’s natural proteins which leads to clouding of the eye lens. This ‘clouding’ is known as a cataract. Cataracts left untreated for a prolonged period can lead to permanent blindness.

Recent research also shows that Indians develop cataract earlier than their Western counterparts. There is evidence that links a higher predisposition to diabetes in Indians and higher sun exposure, to an increased risk of cataract. Other reasons for this could be a deteriorating lifestyle and increasing stress levels. Under these circumstances, smoking just adds to the risk burden and speeds up the cataract development process.
The signs are not always obvious. Cataract as a condition develops slowly and almost unobtrusively. This slow and gradual development makes its diagnosis more challenging. The signs of cataract are not specific, so people often assume that other factors are causing the deterioration in their vision and they postpone a specific check for cataract.

Tell-tale signs of cataract that you should watch out for:
Difficulty in seeing things clearly, as if you are viewing things looking through a foggy glass or a waterfall
Struggling to read, drive a car or perform simple every day activities
Sudden light sensitivity, such as excessive squinting in sunlight or other bright lights

Is your risk lower if you quit smoking?
Yes, but I must point out here that people who smoke and then quit are still at a higher risk of developing cataract than people who have never smoked at all. Quitting smoking can lower your risk, although it could be several decades before this risk reduces significantly. In addition to cataract, smoking also increases a person’s risk of other eye diseases such as dry eye, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

Improvements in treatment
Recent advancements in surgery and technology have made cataract treatment quicker, safer and more effective. But it is the improvement in intraocular lenses that now makes life very comfortable after cataract surgery. We now have multiple lens options such as monofocals, multifocals and advanced versions of IOLs (intraocular lenses) called Extended Range of Vision (ERV) IOLs. When implanted after cataract surgery, they enable sharp and clear vision at near, far and intermediate distances. Another benefit of these modern lenses is that they also reduce the need for corrective eyewear after surgery.

(The doctor is Chief Refractive & Cataract Surgeon, Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Hyderabad)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health Smoking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp