Home Cities Hyderabad

Is Communism finally facing a dead end in TS?

While the complete decimation of communist parties from political relevance in the region can be gauged from the results in this elections, the situation was different for these parties in the past.

Published: 13th December 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana elections

Telangana elections 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It looks like the Assembly elections in Telangana, once a hotbed of communist movement, has sounded the death knell of communist politics in the State. The Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) failed to win a single seat and their combined vote share is less than one per cent.

While the complete decimation of communist parties from political relevance in the region can be gauged from the results in this elections, the situation was different for these parties in the past. In 1952, for instance, when the Hyderabad Legislative Elections were held, the mass front of Communist Party of India had won 35 seats in districts under Telangana region.

Apart from this there were other left-oriented parties like the Socialist Party and Peasants and Workers Party of India which also won a f ew seats in that election. In 2004, the left parties had some relevance. That time the alliance parties’ objective was to defeat the ruling dispensation TDP. CPI had then won four seats while CPI (M) took six seats.

In several other constituencies, the two communist parties gave a tough competition to their opponents. In 2009, CPI managed to win four seats and CPM just one. However, the 2014 elections marked the start of their decline as both won only one seat each in Telangana. With both parties failing to open their account this time, it looks like it is the end of the communism in the State

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assembly elections Communist Party of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp