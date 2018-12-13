Plans afoot to have health profiles of all citizens in Telangana

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An important task for Telangana Health Department has been cut out even before TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is sworn-in as chief minister for the second term.

Informal discussions were held and instructions were issued on Wednesday to start charting plans, frame guidelines to conduct ENT and dental screening, draw health profiles of all citizens in the State.

In the run-up to elections, Rao announced that they will launch ENT screening on the lines of ‘Kanti

Velugu’ which is being implemented in the State and also chart health profiles of all people.

In fact, after it became clear on Tuesday evening that TRS secured a clear majority to form the government again, Rao reiterated that the health profiles of everyone would be prepared.

‘’The government will constitute ENT and dental teams who will conduct the screenings for problems related to ear, nose, tongue,’’ K Chandrasekar Rao, TRS president.

Sources said that lists were being prepared on the availability of ENT specialists, dentists, pathologists working in government hospitals.

Hearing loss in children can be arrested, if screening tests are conducted in the early stages, said Dr T Shankar, superintendent of Government ENT Hospital.

He said that those in rural areas assume are unaware of the problem and precious time of one to two-years is lost by the time they consult a doctor.

“This can be avoided. We have equipment to detect deafness at birth. If we identify the problem before the child is two years, cochlear implants will be of more help,” Dr Shankar said. People above 50 to 60-years who develop hearing loss in one ear, do not bother to seek aid if another ear functions. “They too can be screened and hearing aid can be provided,” he said.

With MCC no more in effect, new works to resume in health department

With Model Code of Conduct (MCC) no more in effect, officials in the State Health department said that they will be able to float tenders to start new civil works and procure medical equipment for the maintenance and betterment of hospitals.

Besides, a few weeks after the code was imposed, superintendents of government hospitals who approached heads of the health department with indents and requests to buy medical equipment, take up new civil works in their health centres, they were told the government machinery was running short of funds and that they would take up the works after the formation of the new government.

“We wanted to take up some civil works and buy some equipment. But the process of floating tenders was rejected citing MCC rules. But no emergency works were stalled.

Besides, we have our hospitals funds and other sources which were used for emergency works,” said a superintendent of government hospital on condition of anonymity. MCC states that major tenders or auctions should be put off till the last date of completion of elections and the

State government should make interim arrangements where unavoidably necessary.

“Every major tender needs to be approved by the finance and health department’s senior officials. When MCC is imposed, the works which require administrative sanction are not approved. Since the Model Code of Conduct is no more in effect from Wednesday, we will resume the work,” said a top official from the health department.