Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents oppose expansion of Rs 250 cr Piramal project due to pollution

He also claimed that about 350 people from Digwal and surrounding villages have been employed by the company.

Published: 13th December 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multinational giant Piramal Enterprises’ plan to expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing unit with a Rs 250 crore investment in Telangana seems to be in jeopardy. Citing pollution issues, the people have been opposing the project for a while now.

The 51-page minutes of meeting of Public Hearing on the expansion, submitted by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), is filled with submissions by people on how the pharmaceutical major -- at Digwal village of Kohir mandal in Sangareddy district -- has rendered the soil, groundwater and air completely polluted over last three decades. 

Around half of the submissions by 69 people who spoke at the meeting held on October 4, clearly point out that they are opposed to expansion of Piramal’s pharmaceutical manufacturing unit. Remaining villagers supported expansion of the unit on the condition that the locals are  guaranteed employment by the company.

During the hearing of the 74 ‘representations’ by villagers, almost 60 were in favour of expansion. However, as many as 498 villagers from Kohir, Digwal and surrounding villages, who did not get to speak during the hearing, submitted representations later, opposing the expansion of the manufacturing unit at Digwal. The Public Hearing forms an important part of the process of obtaining Environmental Clearance from the MoEF for expansion of the unit. 

As per the minutes of meeting, most of the villagers submitted at the public hearing that agriculture took a serious hit due to groundwater pollution caused by the company, affecting livelihood of many people. They also complained of the company not paying any compensation for the crop loss.

Another major issue raised by almost everyone at the hearing, including those in support of the expansion, was the failure of the company, which has control over 79 acres of land where it plans to expand its production capacity from 363TPM to 505TPM, to create job opportunities for the locals.

Many speakers pointed out that while the company provided villagers from Digwal and nearby villages with low-paying and odd jobs like sweepers, cleaners or drivers, high-paying jobs were given to non-locals.

When asked regarding the complaints, a representative from Piramal Enterprises present at the Public Hearing said that all measures are in place for keeping the pollution under control and even for the upcoming unit measures like Zero Liquid Discharge will be put in place. 

He also claimed that about 350 people from Digwal and surrounding villages have been employed by the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pollution Piramal Enterprises pharmaceutical manufacturing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp