Hyderabad: Two mean steal phones by posing as cop, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly posing as policemen and snatching mobile phones from the public. Reportedly, four cases were already registered against them. The police seized stolen property from the accused.

The arrested accused are -- Mohd Abbas (31) and Shaik Siraj (27). The accused have allegedly committing offences in Begumpet, Ramgopalpet, Nampally and Ramachandrapuram police limits.

To overcome their financial problems and to earn easy money, the accused posed as policemen to divert the people’s attention and snatched mobile phones from the public. The accused and seized property have been handed over to Begumpet police.