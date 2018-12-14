Chill pill: Sudden showers cool down Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and various other parts of the State witnessed sudden showers on Thursday. Most areas in the city witnessed light rains - Patancheru recorded 56 mm rainfall, while nearby BHEL recorded 35 mm. The minimum temperature at night fell to 19-20 degree Celsius at these two locations, while the rest of the city stayed at between 21 and 25 degree Celsius.

“The sudden showers were due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka and a trough running from this system to south Chattisgarh across Telangana,” said meteorologist from India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad. While the forecast for Friday said that dry weather would prevail across the state, IMD officials pointed out that it might be updated later depending on changes in weather systems.

The areas of Medchal, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Peddapalle and Mancherial districts also saw rains.