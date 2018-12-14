Couple attempts suicide, wife dies, husband critical

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly depressed over family disputes, a couple attempted suicide by hanging themselves at their residence in Saroornagar. While the wife died, her husband K Rajesh is in critical condition. According to police, Rajesh (34) and Rajitha (29), married for four years, are survived by two children.

On Thursday morning, Rajesh called Rajitha’s brother Rakesh, a constable in the fire services department, to inform him that Rajitha had locked herself inside a room. Rakesh rushed to the spot and found both Rajitha and Rajesh hanging from the ceiling of the house, while the children were lodged in another room. With the help of the neighbours, he brought them down and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Rajitha brought dead. Rajesh was shifted to the RTC hospital at Tarnaka and subsequently to Gandhi hospital for better treatment.

“They were very happy as a couple. I spoke to them a few days ago and everything seemed fine. We are clueless as to what forced them to take this extreme step, orphaning two small children,” said Rajitha’s father D Yadagiri.

M Sambaiah, sub-inspector, Saroornagar police station, said that the reason for the attempt is still unknown. “Rajesh is in critical condition. Only he can tell us what really happened,” he said. A case has been registered based on the complaint of Rajitha’s brother Rakesh.