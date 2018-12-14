Home Cities Hyderabad

Garbage piles at Banjara Hills's JVR park, leave walkers disgusted

People generally visit a park to have a quiet time, to immerse in nature and the fresh air. And return home refreshed and relaxed. 

Published: 14th December 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Foul stench from the garbage scooped out of the lake in Jalgam Vengal Rao park — that has been left to further rot for the past four days — greets walkers and visitors throughout the day | S Senbagapandiyan

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People generally visit a park to have a quiet time, to immerse in nature and the fresh air. And return home refreshed and relaxed. But not those who visit this particular park in Banjara Hills. The Jalagam Vengal Rao (JVR) park, which interestingly is adopted by none other than GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore himself, is in such bad condition that morning walkers were left puking while some returned home sick. This was the situation at the Jalagam Vengal Rao (JVR) park on early hours of Thursday when the pond located inside it turned into a stinking cess pool of sewage, causing inconvenience to the visitors and walkers.

“For the last four months, the stench has been a cause of concern for us which is a serious discomfort. It is strange that despite being in Banjara Hills, the pond continues to be stinking. In fact it is more acute in the mornings,” lamented T Sami Reddy, president of JVR walkers association.

The main reason for the unbearable smell, locals say, is the direct inflow of sewerage water into the pond. Various upstream areas in Banjara Hills and Devarakonda basthi’s sewage enters the lake without treatment, they allege.

The untreated sewage aside, a visit to the park shows piles of garbage, scooped out of the pond, which seems to be lying there for days. A thick layer of algal bloom is also seen to be decomposing on the lake shore.

However officials deny the allegations and say they regularly treat the 0.5 million litres of sewage coming in every day with a single sewerage treatment plant (STP), located outside the park. “The treated water has no smell, it is the water that is stagnating in the pond that is the reason for the stench,” informed an overseeing official. Though there are mechanisms for the water to be let out, it is only done when the lake gets to its full tank level.

However how well that would pick up is a question as the lake is devoid of aquatic life with only a few turtles that survive. 

Blame Game! 

  • Officials play ping-pong on who should manage the lake. While the GHMC says it is the duty of the HMWS&SB work to divert the pipeline, the HMWS&SB says it is the GHMC’s work to coordinate with the various stakeholders and address the issue.
  • Earlier, in the place of the park, there used to be a lake called as Enugula Kunta lake. The former GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy, recently, said that the conversion of the lake into a park resulted in the frequent inundation of water in Punjagutta.
Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banjara Hills Jalagam Vengal Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp