Unable to find job, engineer ends life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over not being able to secure a job, an engineering graduate allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Malkajgiri on Wednesday.

K Navya, 26, from Kodad in Suryapet district completed her engineering degree four years ago. She moved to her uncle Ravi Kumar’s house at Moula Ali in the city so that she could attend interviews. She slumped into depression as she could not secure a job. When her uncle and aunt were away, she went to the terrace and consumed poison.

Later in the night, the watchman noticed her lying unconscious and frothing from the mouth. He immediately alerted her family and rushed her to hospital where she died during treatment.

Malkajgiri inspector A Manmohan said a note written by Navya was recovered from the house, in which she had stated that she did not want to live as she could not find a job. Navya’s body was handed over to her family after an autopsy.