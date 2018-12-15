Graduates’ model touches record temperatures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three engineering graduates of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) have successfully built a working-model of a magnetic refrigerator. Displaying their achievement at the 94th convocation ceremony of the degree engineering course, Captain Aman Singh, Captain Saurabh Pandey, and Captain John Bosco Mugisha, said technology used for refrigeration has been native to the research laboratory in NASA and that their model is the first to touch a temperature as low as 3 degree celsius outside NASA.

“We have converted the theory into practice with this model. No one outside NASA has ever attempted to achieve refrigeration between 3-4 degrees. We will be the first after them to successfully reach such low temperatures,” said an excited Saurabh Pandey while explaining the technical details of the project.

In the process, an object with the right kind of material will become cold when it is exposed to a changing magnetic field.

“The Magneto-Caloric Effect is extremely helpful in environment-friendly cooling as the harms of chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) are set aside. The constant sound that emanates from regular refrigerators also disappears in this way,” observed, Aman Singh.



94th convocation held

45 men and two women have been conferred engineering degrees in the degree engineering course (DE-99) and technical entry scheme course (TES-30) on Friday at the 94th convocation ceremony of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME). Interestingly, two of the graduates from the engineering course were Rwanda nationals.

The officers will be posted to their respective units as specialised personnel in providing effective combat engineering support to the Indian Army both during war and peace. Addressing the graduates, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, said the graduates should be motivated to face any task at hand and that success was never permanent.