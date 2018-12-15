Seven including two degree students held for murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police solved the murder mystery of a 26-year-old man, whose body was found at Shameerpet, and arrested seven persons including the kingpin Kasula Subhash and two degree students on Friday. Subhash bore a grudge against the deceased M Ramesh, as the latter came to the building owned by Subhash and abused him. Ramesh even threatened of killing Subhash due to previous enemity found police.

DCP Balanagar PV Padmaja said that the accused first attacked Ramesh and took him to a farm at Siddipet district, where they strangulated him and crushed his face with a boulder. Later they brought the body and dumped it near a culvert under the limits of Shameerpet police station.