Call of duty

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a spectacular display of discipline, 139 trainees of the Indian Air Force Academy, Dundigal, graduated as Flying Officers on Saturday in a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP). Having undergone a year-long training in different specialisations, the Flight Cadets, including 24 women officers, were conferred the President’s Commission by the Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was also the Reviewing Officer of the parade.

In addition to the Flight Cadets, fifteen officers of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard were also awarded their ‘Wings’, in recognition of their successful completion of flying training from the Air Force Academy.

Addressing the Flying Officers, General Rawat said, “We require technologically adept airmen, sailors and soldiers congruent to the requirements of modern battlefield. This is the need of the hour.” He urged the graduating officers to continue their pursuit of knowledge, be it the technical expertise of equipment and systems, battle concepts and drills, or the procedures and processes. “Because eventually, it is the man or woman behind the machine that matters,” the Army Chief said.

Flying Officer Sukhmandeep Singh of Flying Branch was awarded the President’s Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff Sword, for standing first in overall merit in the pilot course. After the President’s Plaques and ‘Stripes’ were awarded, Sarang, the helicopter aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force, and Suryakiran, the Hawk Aerobatic display team, put up a dazzling aerobatic display.