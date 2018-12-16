Engineering student killed, three injured as car rams into bike in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student lost his life and three persons were injured in an accident on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway near Outer Ring Road on Saturday. The deceased was identified as G Vineeth from Rajanna Sircilla district. He was a third year Btech student.

A car lost control after one of its tyres burst and swerved into the opposite lane, hitting the bike on which Vineeth and his friend were riding, said police.