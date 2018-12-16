Oppo launches R&D centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After various multinational companies choosing Hyderabad to establish their global centres, the Chinese smartphone giant Oppo on Saturday inaugurated its first ever Research and Development(R&D) centre in India at Hyderabad. Oppo said it will build upon its global focus on R&D through its centre in India, which is the fourth such centre in the world and the largest outside China.

The company will be looking at driving several innovations at its Hyderabad R&D centre. It will focus efforts on development and implementation on software localization for Indian consumers, as well as on improving device quality.

Tasleem Arif, vice-president and R&D Head, Oppo India said, “The opening of our R&D centre in Hyderabad will help us implement innovative and exciting technologies in future products that we introduce in India as well as help us build a local ecosystem for smartphone devices. As India is an extremely important market for us we aim to drive innovation locally through the R&D centre in Hyderabad.”