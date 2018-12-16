Home Cities Hyderabad

Oppo launches R&D centre in Hyderabad

The company will be looking at driving several innovations at its Hyderabad R&D centre.

Published: 16th December 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, Oppo | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After various multinational companies choosing Hyderabad to establish their global centres,   the Chinese smartphone giant Oppo on Saturday inaugurated its first ever Research and Development(R&D) centre in India at Hyderabad. Oppo said it will build upon its global focus on R&D through its centre in India, which is the fourth such centre in the world and the largest outside China.

The company will be looking at driving several innovations at its Hyderabad R&D centre. It will focus efforts on development and implementation on software localization for Indian consumers, as well as on improving device quality. 

Tasleem Arif, vice-president and R&D Head, Oppo India said, “The opening of our R&D centre in Hyderabad will help us implement innovative and exciting technologies in future products that we introduce in India as well as help us build a local ecosystem for smartphone devices. As India is an extremely important market for us we aim to drive innovation locally through the R&D centre in Hyderabad.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Research and Development Oppo Hyderabad R&D centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp