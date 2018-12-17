Mob attacks people, burns religious texts in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of unidentified persons allegedly attacked members of a community and burnt their religious books at Rajendranagar. Though the incident took place on Decemebr 11, it came into light only after the members lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.

The victims, residents of Budwel, stated that a group of unidentified people intercepted their car when they were travelling from Kismatpur to Bandlaguda. They later attacked the passengers and also burnt their religious texts.

They further pulled the passengers out of the vehicle and assaulted them and abused them in the name of their caste. “The attackers also threatened to kill us if we are found moving in the surrounding areas again. However, we managed to escaped from them and came back to our place,” the victims said in their complaint.

On Sunday, after discussing with their community members, they lodged a complaint with the police. G Suresh Inspector Rajendranagar said that a case has been registered and the probe is underway. “Based on the evidences, the investigation will proceed.”