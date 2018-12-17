Task Force sleuths bust brothel in Hyderabad, three arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Sunday arrested three persons including a woman for involvement in flesh trade under Banjara Hills police station limits. One victim was rescued by the sleuths.

The arrested persons are Shravani Kumari (40), organiser, and a resident of Krishnanagar in Yousufguda and two partakers M Ramana and Vijay Shankar.

The police said that Shravani took a house on rent at Yousufguda and used to run a brothel there. The woman used to bring girls from different localities to the city luring them with a payment of `30,000 for 15 days.

On a tip off, the Task Force sleuths conducted raids on the premises and rescued a victim. The arrested accused along with the seized property were sent to Banjara Hills police station for further investigation.