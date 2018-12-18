“Find your identity” : Gaurav Gupta

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: A-list designer Gaurav Gupta lit up Hyderabad last Friday with his designs at the star-studded showcase of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour (BPFT) against the backdrop of the stunning Taj Falaknuma Palace. Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Aditi Rao Hydari were the showstoppers for the evening and those in attendance got a glimpse of his latest couture collection. While Kangana walked the ramp in a red layered bold red full-length off-shoulder flared gown, Aditi wore a saree gown in ivory. Gaurav also posed for the shutterbugs along with the ladies who sizzled in his top designs.

Speaking to Hyderabad Express ahead of the fashion show, Gaurav says he believes that originality is going to be the trend for 2019. “Be curious. Find your shape, your personality, your identity and your unique expression from among the norms around,” he states. When we prod him for specific predictions especially for his patrons and fans across the country, the Mumbai-based designer says that sculpted wear will be the upcoming trend.

Speaking about Crystal Myth, his collection which was unveiled at the show (designs of which will be available at Elahe in the city), he says “It is futuristic and has been inspired by the alignment of stars in a galaxy. We have employed experimental, textured elements and structures, drawing from the shape of a prism. The designs are such that they bring out the power factor in those who don them.” The theme of the evening was – My expression- my pride and the fashion experts gave it a thumbs-up.

Admitting that he is old school when it comes to doing his sketches – a pen and pencil kind of guy is how he describes himself, Gaurav says that technology is an innate part of designing. “My designs are organic and I am the kind who doodles my designs and give them a concrete creative look on paper before my team works on it.”

Gaurav, who specialises in occasion wear, says he believes in keeping his work ‘classy and eternal’ and no longer believes in ‘seasons’. Hyderabad with its heritage palaces and warm people, he says, inspires him to come up with new designs with a touch of royalty.

