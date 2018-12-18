More than 700 cases of viral fever reported in city

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of people have been falling sick in and around the city over the past few weeks. In Hyderabad alone, about 777 cases of viral fever were reported from December 1 to 17. While, in Rangareddy, seven to eight cases of the same were reported at sub-centres every day.

However, officials assured that the situation was not alarming as there have been no fever outbreaks so far. In fact, the number of cases reported were lower as compared to the corresponding month of last year. In some of the cases, the sickness started with common cold, irritation in eyes and throat, and difficulty in breathing. The fever manifests itself in the second or third day of experiencing the symptoms. However, the symptoms could vary and the fever might set in sooner.

Doctors and health officials urged people with low immunity and pregnant women to consult a doctor if the sickness did not subside after two to three days owing to the possibility of it being Swine Flu.

Hyderabad’s District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr J Venkat said that though the number of cases were not as high as that of last year, they were maintaining caution, especially in slums. Further, the sudden drop in temperatures might aggravate respiratory problems, he added.

Officials said that they have been monitoring all kinds of diseases being reported, especially the ones registered in Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and government hospitals.