NALSAR Hyderabad ties with Barcelona University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre for Animal Law at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad and the International Centre for Animal Law and Policy (ICALP), Barcelona, Spain have signed a MoU to promote courses, student exchanges and research in the field of Animal Welfare and Animal Protection in India.

The MoU will promote international academic co-operation which involves student and scholar exchange programme, develop mutually beneficial exchange process for teaching and research.

This MoU is the Centre’s first initiative in collaborating with a foreign university in furthering education and research in the field of Animal Protection laws. NG Jayasimha Director, NALSAR’s Animal Law Centre and MD, Humane Society International, India said, the collaboration will give a path to a plethora of career options for students in better key regulations on laws for animals in India and elsewhere.