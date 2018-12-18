Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police to alert banks on new modus operandi

Though fiddling with the machine leading to a technical error helped the accused to carry out the fraud, police said only the banks can say how the error has occurred.

HYDERABAD: Since it is the first time this type of modus operandi has been unearthed, police will be writing to all the banks, alerting them of this fraud and also the necessary measures to be taken to avoid such incidents in the future. 

Though fiddling with the machine leading to a technical error helped the accused to carry out the fraud, police said only the banks can say how the error has occurred. Even for registering complaints with the Ombudsman, the accused had in advance collected complete details of each debit card they collected from their people. 

Inquiries revealed that the accused never used debit card in the same bank which it belonged to. If they used in the same bank, it can be getting traced easily. If the card is used in a different bank, the channel becomes customer-teller back and bank, due to which the communication gets delayed, making it difficult for the bank to identify the suspicious transaction from among the hundreds of transactions in a machine every day.

“We suggest all  banks to once again verify their transactions at ATM centres and check for any fraudulent activity. We expect more such cases will be identified and the amount will be huge,”       said the police commissioner.

