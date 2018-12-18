Run to pump up that happy hormone

Ayushi Surana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olympian and English long-distance runner Alyson Dixon was in the city for the launch of functional fitness studio brand ‘Multi-fit’ in Jubilee hills. Apart from being a member of Multi-fit’s International Advisory board, she has competed in several marathons and half marathon across the world. She has also represented Great Britain at the Rio Olympics 2016 and England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games Marathon.

Alyson, 40, belonging to Sunderland, says her father was a marathon runner and he inspired her to make a career of her own in this field. To make a few extra bucks and pay other bills, she also takes up online coaching and talks to children about her journey and takes session on how to be physically active as an athlete. Talking about her take on marathons as a new sport in India, Alyson says, “People here are gradually gravitating towards becoming active participants of the sport. I was stumped to see 7,000 people participate in the Pune Half Marathon.” She also interacted with a bunch of enthusiastic runners from Hyderabad and is optimistic that if given right the right training, they stand a good chance on the International circuit.

“There is no perfect technique that suits everyone. One major aspect everybody must look into is that what might suit to one person may not necessarily be good for another. So, if you try to copy someone you might end up getting injured,” says Alyson. She also refutes the claims made by certain orthopedicians who say running for a long run is not healthy. She states that running is good for the both optical and mental health and when a person is exercising, he/she is endorsing happy hormones and that creates the feeling of well being and happiness and also provides skeletal relief. How does she fight early morning blues? “The thought of what her competitors drives me get out of bed.”

MultiFit studio started in Pune in 2015 by Dr. Samir Kapoor. The functional fitness chain has 32 operational functional fitness studios across 10 cities (including its studio at Manchester, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE), 20 more set for launch over the next six months across India, UAE & UK. It has over 75,000 members. MultiFit also has an active Athlete adoption programme which already boasts of a string of national and international athletes and coaches.