Student alleges harassment by teacher and principal

HYDERABAD: A Class 6 student of a private school in Uppal has written a complaint letter to the District Education Officer and the child rights body Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS), alleging that she was mentally harassed by her teacher and principal.

In her letter, a copy of which is with Express, the student said the duo humiliated her by saying she was not being brought up properly by her mother, and therefore she lacked manners to stand up and wish her teacher in class.

“When I told them that my mother is a lawyer and father a business man, they asked me if my parents have not taught me to respect teachers. Then they forced me to say sorry... I feel very guilty and ashamed,” she wrote in her letter.

The girl, who is said to have even stopped eating after the treatment meted out to her, said that the taunting started after she failed to stand up to wish her Hindi teacher who came to her class when mathematics class was ongoing.

“Since the child was not feeling well she did not stand up and wish the teacher. Taking this as a disrespect the teacher took the child to the headmaster and was then forced her to apologise in front of other students. The child is now very disturbed,” said Achyuta Rao of BHS.

He also criticised the behaviour of the teacher and principal and said that school need to teach discipline without hurting children mentally or physically. When contacted Medchal DEO, Vijaya Kumari told Express that she has not yet received any such complaint from any student.