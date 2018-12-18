Home Cities Hyderabad

Student alleges harassment by teacher and principal

When contacted Medchal DEO, Vijaya Kumari told Express that she has not yet received any such complaint from any student. 

Published: 18th December 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class 6 student of a private school in Uppal has written a complaint letter to the District Education Officer and the child rights body Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS), alleging that she was mentally harassed by her teacher and principal. 

In her letter, a copy of which is with Express, the student said the duo humiliated her by saying she was not being brought up properly by her mother, and therefore she lacked manners to stand up and wish her teacher in class. 

“When I told them that my mother is a lawyer and father a business man, they asked me if my parents have not taught me to respect teachers. Then they forced me to say sorry... I feel very guilty and ashamed,” she wrote in her letter.

The girl, who is said to have even stopped eating after the treatment meted out to her, said that the taunting started after she failed to stand up to wish her Hindi teacher who came to her class when mathematics class was ongoing. 

“Since the child was not feeling well she did not stand up and wish the teacher. Taking this as a disrespect the teacher took the child to the headmaster and was then forced her to apologise in front of other students. The child is now very disturbed,” said Achyuta Rao of BHS. 

He also criticised the behaviour of the teacher and principal and said that school need to teach discipline without hurting children mentally or physically. When contacted Medchal DEO, Vijaya Kumari told Express that she has not yet received any such complaint from any student. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp