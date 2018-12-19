Anti-Corruption Bureau to probe misuse of Swachh funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that there was a need to curb misappropriation of funds released by the Centre towards construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat mission, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau probe into misuse of funds in gram panchayats and to submit report before the court.

“As part of women empowerment, women are made as sarpanchs of gram panchayats, but the powers are in the hands of their husbands. These husbands divert the funds for their personal use. The main motto of Swachh Bharat will be defeated if this continues. Misuse of such funds should be dealt with seriously”, the bench observed.