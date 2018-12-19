Hyderabad ’s Ring Road to be a reality soon!

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rs 5,500 crore Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) is going to be a reality soon. The RRR which is around 320 km with 60 metres width, is proposed to strengthen the existing roads. It connects the major National Highways like NH-9, NH-7 and NH-202 and once it is operational, those residing on the outskirts of the city need not travel to the city to get on the highways.

Telangana MPs along with Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) for National Highways Ganapati Reddy met Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari and senior officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in Delhi on Tuesday requesting sanction of funds for the RRR project and other National Highway projects in the State.

Gadkari assured the MPs to call for a meeting with all concerned officials on December 21. Meanwhile, the Mahbubnagar-Jadcherla four lane project which was pending due to model code of conduct has been cleared and tenders would be invited immediately. The State government had planned a RRR as the city is developing by leaps and bounds.