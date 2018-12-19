Nurturing the live music scene in the city

Home Cities Hyderabad

A Goan born, Cheryl Dsouza, a leading western pop singer in Hyderabad, started off doing gigs solely for pocket money initially.

Published: 19th December 2018

By Ayushi Surana and Naureen Rahman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Goan born, Cheryl Dsouza, a leading western pop singer in Hyderabad, started off doing gigs solely for pocket money initially. But her passion for music turned her into a professional singer in just about 18 months. On a good day, you can find her performing at the city’s five  star properties such as Hyatt, Trident, Marriott, to name a few. Being raised in a Roman Catholic family and in a society where barriers are varied and prevalent, her parents did show a little apprehension while she was starting out, as they believed music wasn’t a sustainable profession.

Cheryl, who previously worked as an Audit Consultant in Deloitte, quit her high profile secure job to fearlessly follow her dreams of pursuing music full time. The song, ‘Shape of you’ by Ed Sheeran, garnered her a lot of acclaim. She has set a mark by participating in rap, rock and roll and classic rock as not many female singers opt for it. She also wants to continue in this particular path in the future as she believes there are many possibilities she could enter. She also has been receiving a lot of International contracts from China and Malaysia. Along with a career in music, she also works for her business venture, Fashion Hub, a fashion jewellery label.

The entrepreneur lurking in her came to the fore when folks around started complimenting the designs she chose for her gigs. She knew she had a market for her designs because she received a lot of validation and feedback in person. She initially started out with an online store but currently is retailing in USA and Canada. She also is associated with a leading distributor in the US. Her hard-work and dedication towards music and her business has won her the Best entertainment act of the year 2018 and Start-up of the year in Fashion category 2018 respectively. Cheryl encourages youngsters to follow their heart, like her.

