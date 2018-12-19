‘Why should I strip off to prove my gender?’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Draconian and regressive—the transgender community in Hyderabad sums up the newly-passed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, with the use of these two words. Irate at the bill’s poor understanding of transgender issues, the activists of transgender and intersex communities especially condemn the much-controversial clause in the bill that makes a doctor’s certificate requisite for one to be pronounced a trans person.

“The cis men and women are not forced to strip open their clothes in front of a doctor to prove their gender and sexual orientation. Why should we? This practice dehumanizes our community, and now the government is going to enact a law that encourages this,” alleges Chandramukhi M, a transgender activist.

In addition to archaic clauses such as this, the bill also has no specific roadmap on how to tackle the primary issues faced by the community.

A trans person’s attempts to pursue an education or even a job are often mercilessly quashed by the mainstream society, leaving them with beggary and prostitution as the only options. In addition, the activists say the bill has completely disregarded all recommendations of the inter-Parliamentary standing committee.

The bill does not recommend the inclusion of the word ‘transgender’ under the IPC sections pertaining to sexual assault and rape, further making them vulnerable to abuse. The activists want the NALSAR judgement of the Supreme Court to be followed towards ending discrimination against the community.