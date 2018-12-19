Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Why should I strip off to prove my gender?’

Draconian and regressive—the transgender community in Hyderabad sums up the newly-passed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, with the use of these two words.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rainbow

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Draconian and regressive—the transgender community in Hyderabad sums up the newly-passed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, with the use of these two words. Irate at the bill’s poor understanding of transgender issues, the activists of transgender and intersex communities especially condemn the much-controversial clause in the bill that makes a doctor’s certificate requisite for one to be pronounced a trans person.

“The cis men and women are not forced to strip open their clothes in front of a doctor to prove their gender and sexual orientation. Why should we? This practice dehumanizes our community, and now the government is going to enact a law that encourages this,” alleges Chandramukhi M, a transgender activist.
In addition to archaic clauses such as this, the bill also has no specific roadmap on how to tackle the primary issues faced by the community.

A trans person’s attempts to pursue an education or even a job are often mercilessly quashed by the mainstream society, leaving them with beggary and prostitution as the only options. In addition, the activists say the bill has completely disregarded all recommendations of the inter-Parliamentary standing committee. 

The bill does not recommend the inclusion of the word ‘transgender’ under the IPC sections pertaining to sexual assault and rape, further making them vulnerable to abuse. The activists want the NALSAR judgement of the Supreme Court to be followed towards ending discrimination against the community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
transgender community

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp