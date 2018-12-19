Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman, son found dead after inhaling smoke from charcol at their home in Hyderabad

A 40-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son got suffocated on inhaling the accumulated smoke from the charcol and died after midnight, police said.

Published: 19th December 2018 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son were"asphyxiated" to death when they burnt charcoal to beat the chilly weather at their rented room in Jubilee Hills area here early Wednesday, police said.

The two had closed the door and windows of the room and burnt the charcoal apparently to keep them warm and slept Tuesday night.

They got suffocated on inhaling the accumulated smoke from the charcol and died after midnight, police said. The landlord who broke open the room door found the two dead Wednesday morning, they said.

The city and different districts in Telangana had been witnessing extreme cold weather and sudden fall in temperatures.

 

 

