Home Cities Hyderabad

A tale of three artists

In Anila’s works one finds human tendencies penetrating into urban lifestyle as he plays with the idea of images.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recently-concluded exhibition ‘Dynamic Desires’ held at Dhi Artspace by Anila Kumar Govindappa, Mariraj Rajasekaran and Virendra Maurya saw a culmination of different styles in paintings and installations. The three artists experimented with ideas of urban spaces, rural spheres and tints of life.

In Anila’s works one finds human tendencies penetrating into urban lifestyle as he plays with the idea of images. He changes the materials and media of his work according to the context and global issues fusing the both. Mariraj notices the life in urban areas registering people’s suffering.

His artworks address this pain -- through hundreds of dots and lines. Virendra fuses abstract and figuratives building a delicate thread of hope to restore what has been lost in the process of experience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp