A tale of three artists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recently-concluded exhibition ‘Dynamic Desires’ held at Dhi Artspace by Anila Kumar Govindappa, Mariraj Rajasekaran and Virendra Maurya saw a culmination of different styles in paintings and installations. The three artists experimented with ideas of urban spaces, rural spheres and tints of life.

In Anila’s works one finds human tendencies penetrating into urban lifestyle as he plays with the idea of images. He changes the materials and media of his work according to the context and global issues fusing the both. Mariraj notices the life in urban areas registering people’s suffering.

His artworks address this pain -- through hundreds of dots and lines. Virendra fuses abstract and figuratives building a delicate thread of hope to restore what has been lost in the process of experience.