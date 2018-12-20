Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC imposes Rs two lakh fine on Apollo Hospital

Published: 20th December 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore along with other senior officials inspects the road in front of the Apollo Hospital | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has slapped a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, for causing damage to the road in front of the hospital by letting out water from its premises.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore, who made a surprise inspection of some areas   along with other officials,  in Khairatabad zone, noticed that the hospital was letting out waste water onto the main road causing damage to the entire stretch from entrance of the hospital to Road No 86/92. Besides it was causing inconvenience to the public and  ambulance services to the road. 

He directed the officials to issue a notice to the hospital and levy a fine of Rs 2 lakh for   causing inconvenience to public.

Based on the orders, the executive engineer of Circle 18 (Jubilee Hills) issued a challan to the hospital management to pay Rs 2 lakh.

Following the instructions of the Commissioner, GHMC has also closed down Venkateshwara Tiffins centre  near Apollo hospital for dumping garbage on the road and thereby creating unhygienic conditions.
Dana Kishore said similar such inspections would be carried out across the city as many of the roads were being damaged due to water being let out on to the roads and causing hardships to the people.  

He also directed the officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board  to carry out inspections and take action against those letting out water on to the roads.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Apollo Hospital fine

