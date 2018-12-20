Good samaritan comes to rescue of woman hit by car in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when people have been getting busier and more withdrawn from their social responsibilities, this techie not just lead the way but also saved the life of a woman. Anumod Thomas, an IT professional from Microsoft was on his way to office when he saw a huge crowd gathered on the road near Gachibowli police station on Monday. Upon rushing to the spot he realised it was an accident. “I was returning from my traffic volunteering to pick up my car and head to office when I saw people gathering around a woman with a severely injured leg,” said Anumod.

Most of the people around were reluctant to transfer the woman to hospital, which is when the techie decided to pick her up himself. “She fell unconscious as there was heavy blood loss. The car had hit her and driven over her leg. So once I took the initiative help poured in,” he added.

With the help of an auto rickshaw driver who lent his vehicle, the lady was shifted to the side of the road where an ambulance rushed in and took her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Comissioner of Cyberabad Police took due note of his work and felicitated the professional with a ‘certificate of appreciation’. The Comissioner VC Sajjanar also called upon other citizens to don the role of good samaritans and help accident victims whenever the situation arises and not worry about Police and court investigations.

“This could happen to any of us and we would want someone to be there to help us if we are injured? It is the same thing one should keep in mind,” added Anumod.

According to experts almost 50% of fatality in accidents can be averted if the victim gets timely medical intervention. Even though the SC had introduced the good samaritan law in 2016 which stated that no one will be mandated to stay through the documentation and interrogation, the stigma still continues.