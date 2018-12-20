Home Cities Hyderabad

Man ends life alleging work pressure, kin protest 

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling at his residence in Saidabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling at his residence in Saidabad on Tuesday afternoon. It is said that he took the extreme step owing to work pressure. 

N Narsing was working as an ATM cash custodian in CMS company. According to police, his wife found a suicide note in the house, in which Narsing had reportedly blamed one Karthik for taking the extreme step. 

Meanwhile, his family members and relatives staged a protest with his dead body outside his office demanding action against Karthik.

Gandhinagar police sub-inspector C Ramudu said that his wife went to pick their daughter from school when Narsing took the extreme step.  

Police said that Narsing, in his suicide note, mentioned that Karthik, a retired army officer, who joined the office recently was putting a lot of work pressure on the employees and unable to bear his harassment he had taken the extreme step. A case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation is on, said police.

TAGS
work pressure suicide

