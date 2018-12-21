Telangana policemen assault youth, photos go viral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana police who over the years have been propagating people-friendly policing had to cut a sorry figure on Thursday after photographs of some accused persons reportedly assaulted by police went viral on social media. The incident took place on Tuesday when police allegedly assaulted six persons, including two minors, detained in a public nuisance case. After the photographs went viral, CP Anjani Kumar directed an inquiry into the incident.

According to police, the youngsters attended a friend’s birthday party and after consuming liquor, the youngsters started creating nuisance at the place. “After the neighbours informed us, our team reached the place and took custody of youngsters. They were shifted to police station where counselling was provided. After registering a petty case, they were let off,” said North Zone DCP Kamleshwar Shingenavar.

However, one of the youngsters Sandeep Kumar, a law student, had a different account. “Police behaved harshly and assaulted us inside police station. All of us including minors suffered injuries,” he said.