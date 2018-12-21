Home Cities Hyderabad

Solar panels on rooftops should be made mandatory: ESL Narasimhan

The Governor further urged the municipal authorities to ensure that at least a part of multi-storied complexes should be covered by solar energy, failing which clearances are not to be given. 

Published: 21st December 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Governor ESL Narasimhan at the TS Energy Conservation Awards - 2018 in Hyderabad on Thursday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the need for energy conservation, Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday urged the GHMC to make installation of solar panels and generation of non-conventional energy mandatory in order for multi-storied residential and commercial complexes in the city to be accorded permission. He was speaking at the Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards - 2018, organised by the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation at Visweswaraiah Bhavan on Thursday.

“The Raj Bhavan was one of the first institutions in Telangana to institute solar energy. Today, the building is cent per cent dependent on it,” the Governor said, further adding that the costs of solar panels have come down significantly. According to him, even the existing high-rise complexes should install solar power panels, as drastic measures are necessary to ensure power conservation in the State.

